Ford and Lincoln Pre-Collision Assist Recall Issued

More than 26,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators have systems that aren't functional.

May 12, 2020 — A Ford and Lincoln Pre-Collision Assist recall for more than 26,000 model year 2020 Ford Expeditions and 2020 Lincoln Navigators is necessary because the systems may not detect the risk of frontal collisions.

The Pre-Collision Assist systems include Ford's Forward Collision Warning, Dynamic Brake Support and Automatic Emergency Braking.

But the systems don't work and there will be no warnings to notify drivers about the failures.

Ford says the problem was caused by incorrect software programming in the modules that control the camera-only version of the Pre-Collision Assist system.

The automaker learned of the problem in April when the Pre-Collision Assist functions were unavailable on a Ford Expedition. Engineers opened an investigation and determined coding errors during production had misconfigured modules that control the Pre-Collision Assist systems.

Those errors block the systems from working and block drivers from knowing the systems aren't operating.

More than 25,000 SUVs are recalled in the U.S. and more than 1,100 are recalled in Canada, but Ford is not aware of any crash or injury reports.

The 2020 Ford Expeditions were built April 16, 2019, to March 20, 2020, and the 2020 Lincoln Navigators were manufactured from July 15, 2019, to March 19, 2020, and all the SUVs were built in Kentucky.

The Expedition and Navigator recall is expected to begin May 25, 2020. Ford and Lincoln dealerships will reprogram the body control modules, antilock braking systems, instrument panel clusters and headlight control modules.

Technicians will also need to reset the tire pressure monitoring systems.

Owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about reference number 20S20.

