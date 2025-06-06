Ford F-150, Explorer and Transit Engine Failure Recall

Only about 150 vehicles recalled, but the engines may fail and leave vehicle occupants stranded.

June 6, 2025 — Ford has recalled certain 2025 Transit, F-150 and Explorer vehicles equipped with engines that may fail.

More than 150 vehicles are recalled because the connecting rod and rod bearing components may be defective.

Ford will begin mailing engine recall letters June 9, 2025, but Ford is still working on how it will repair the vehicles. The automaker will mail second engine failure recall letters once dealers are ready to repair the engine problems.

Owners of 2025 Transits, F-150s and Explorers may call Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's engine recall number is 25S55.