Ford Maverick Recall Issued For Dislodged Warning Indicators

Ford recalls 71,000 Maverick trucks over problems with airbag warning indicators.

June 5, 2025 — Nearly 71,000 Ford Maverick trucks are recalled because the dashboard instrument panel airbag warning lights may not be visible to occupants or they can come loose or dislodge.

The recall involves 2025 Ford Mavericks that need new "passenger airbag disabled" warning indicator retainer clips.

Federal safety standards mandate each telltale (warning indicator) "shall be visible and recognizable to a driver and any front outboard passenger during night and day when the occupants have adapted to the ambient light roadway conditions."

The problem was discovered in April at an assembly plant when employees noticed a 2025 Ford Maverick "passenger airbag disabled" indicator was dislodged inside the instrument panel.

According to Ford:

"Instrument Panel Bezel features designed to retain the Passenger Airbag Disabled Indicator were not stiff enough."

Ford is aware of just one warranty claim about the problem.

Ford dealers are not ready to repair the trucks, so interim recall letters will be mailed beginning June 9, 2025, and second letters will be mailed once dealers are ready to repair the Maverick trucks.

Owners of 2025 Ford Maverick trucks may call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 25C17.