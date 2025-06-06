Ford Re-Recalls Transit Vans For Instrument Panel Failures

More than 3,700 Transit vans should have been repaired in 2022, but those repairs failed.

June 6, 2025 — A 2022-2023 Ford Transit van re-recall has been announced for more than 3,700 vans that were previously repaired incorrectly under a June 2022 recall for the same problems.

Ford says the instrument panels may not illuminate the gauges and warning lights.

According to Ford, dealers recorded the vans as repaired correctly under the June 2022 recall when they weren't.

"The dealer instructions to complete the recall instruct the technician to upload the latest software using the service tool, which downloads the latest software from Ford for installation on the vehicle. For these vehicles, the software tool did not upload the correct software to the vehicle." — Ford

Ford is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries related to instrument panel failures.

About 230 of the Transits are recalled in Canada.

As of June 2, Ford has issued 69 safety defect recalls in the U.S. in 2025. Compare that to 15 Volkswagen recalls, nine Honda recalls, and six recalls issued by Toyota.

Ford will begin mailing Transit recall letters June 23, 2025, and dealers will take another shot at updating the instrument panel cluster software.

Ford Transit owners who have questions may call 866-436-7332 and ask about Transit instrument panel recall number 25C19.