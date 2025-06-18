Ford 2.3L EcoBoost Engine Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

6 Ford and Lincoln models allegedly equipped with 2.3-liter EcoBoost engines that leak coolant.

June 18, 2025 — A Ford class action lawsuit alleges 2.3L EcoBoost engine problems plague owners of these vehicles.

2015-2024 Ford Mustang

2019-2024 Ford Ranger

2016-2024 Ford Explorer

2021-2024 Ford Bronco

2015-2020 Lincoln MKC

2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair

The same lawyers who filed an EcoBoost engine class action for 1.5-liter, 1.6-liter and 2.0-liter engines filed this lawsuit for 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine problems. And the allegations are the same.

According to the 2.3L EcoBoost lawsuit, there are problems with the design of the engine block and cylinder head, including a cylinder head seal that is allegedly defective. The EcoBoost engine has grooves at the point where the cylinder head attaches to the engine block, as seen in the photo above.

The four owners who sued contend coolant leaks through the cylinder head grooves and builds up on the seal, eventually causing the seal to leak coolant into the cylinders. EcoBoost 2.3L engine problems will get worse as coolant is lost.

The class action alleges the lack of coolant will cause the 2.3L EcoBoost engine to overheat, warping the cylinder head and causing the engine block to crack. Multiple 2.3-liter engine components will fail, including the rings, valves, pistons and bearings.

And the lawsuit alleges an overheated 2.3L EcoBoost engine will have a negative effect on the oil and its ability to lubricate the camshafts, crankshafts, connecting rods, wrist pins and bearings. The plaintiffs also assert an overheated 2.3L EcoBoost engine may catch fire, yet Ford allegedly does nothing to prevent the problems.

"Ford’s insufficient Band-Aid repair measures, such as installing a low coolant sensor, calibration changes and/or the replacement of faulty EcoBoost engines in Class Vehicles with equally defective replacement engines leave Class Vehicles susceptible to repeated failure." — 2.3L Ford EcoBoost lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, Ford fails to properly repair the vehicles even when they are still covered by their warranties. And without replacing the 2.3L EcoBoost engine block with a non-defective engine, a customer is forced to drive a vehicle with a coolant leak that is never repaired.

The plaintiffs further claim a vehicle owner must return to a dealer again and again because the root cause of the EcoBoost engine problems is never repaired.

And then there is the cost, especially if the warranty period has expired. The class action lawsuit says an owner is looking at thousands or tens of thousands of dollars for a 2.3L EcoBoost engine replacement. And it's allegedly something Ford knew would happen before the vehicles were first sold.

The 2.3L Ford EcoBoost engine class action lawsuit was filed by these customers.

Trevor Nelson and Sarah Nelson / California / 2018 Ford Mustang

Darryl Butle / Michigan / 2017 Lincoln MKC

Alejandro Frades / Florida / 2018 Ford Mustang

Those customers want Ford to contact all vehicle owners to warn them about the alleged 2.3L EcoBoost engine problems. They also want Ford to stop selling the vehicles until an order is issued for "Ford to permanently repair Class Vehicles, within a reasonable time period and at no cost to Class Members, so that they no longer possess the Engine Defect."

The Ford 2.3-liter EcoBoost lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California: Nelson, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Capstone Law APC, Kershaw Talley Barlow, PC, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, Berger Montague PC, Newsom Law PLC, and Thrash Law Firm.