Ford Recalls 240,000 Explorers and Lincoln Aviators

Recall caused by lots of loose bolts used for the seat belts.

February 22, 2025 — Ford has recalled 2020-2021 Explorer and 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles due to loose seat belt buckle anchor bolts.

The recall involves more than 240,000 vehicles.

In addition to loose seat belt buckle anchor bolts, the vehicles may have loose seat belt retractor anchor bolts and/or seat belt anchor bolts at the second-row center seating positions.

Engineers are still trying to determine the root cause of the problem, but for now it's believed a seat supplier may have "performed undocumented rework of seats outside of standard operating procedures following the initial installation of restraint assemblies on certain seats."

Ford believes this untracked rework may have resulted in anchor bolts not being properly secured in some of the reworked vehicles.

As of February 4, Ford is aware of four warranty claims and one customer complaint, but the automaker is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries related to the bolts.

Customers should pay attention to squeaks or rattles from the seating areas.

Ford expects to mail recall letters March 31, 2025, and dealerships will inspect the seat belt buckle anchor bolts in all seating positions. Additionally, dealers will inspect the seat belt retractor anchor bolts and seat belt anchor bolts at the second-row center seating positions.

The affected seat components will be replaced if loose anchor bolts are found.

Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator owners may call 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S09.