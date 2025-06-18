Ford EcoBoost Lawsuit Includes 1.5L, 1.6L and 2.0L Engines

Ford EcoBoost class action alleges faulty seals allow coolant to leak into the engine cylinder heads

June 18, 2025 — A Ford EcoBoost engine class action lawsuit alleges coolant leaks into the cylinders and causes the engines to fail.

The Ford EcoBoost lawsuit includes these vehicles equipped with 1.5-liter, 1.6-liter or 2.0-liter EcoBoost engines:

2013-2019 Ford Escape

2013-2019 Ford Fusion

2015-2018 Ford Edge

2016-2019 Lincoln MKC

2016-2019 Lincoln MKZ

The owners who filed the lawsuit contend the EcoBoost engines overheat from a lack of coolant, cracking the cylinder heads and causing engine failures and fires. The EcoBoost engines can leak coolant and fail even when the vehicles don't have many miles on them.

According to the lawsuit, the cylinder heads have faulty seals that allow coolant to leak. And coolant in the EcoBoost engine cylinders can also allegedly cause corrosion, oil dilution and contamination.

"Ford has not satisfactorily or effectively addressed the source of the defect for those consumers, including for those whose vehicles remain in warranty. Instead of replacing the engine block, Ford merely applies superficial stopgap, 'Band-Aid' remedies such as installing coolant level sensors." — Ford EcoBoost lawsuit

The plaintiffs complain the coolant sensors alert drivers when the coolant levels are low, but the coolant will continue to leak into the EcoBoost engine cylinders.

The EcoBoost lawsuit alleges Ford knew the engines were defective before the vehicles were first sold. According to the plaintiffs, Ford concealed and covered up the dangerous engine defects, and instead of fixing the EcoBoost engines prior to first sale, Ford leased and sold the vehicles knowing they would fail and even catch fire.

Even replacing the EcoBoost engine won't help when Ford replaces one defective engine with an equally defective motor. The class action further alleges a customer can pay thousands of dollars for an engine replacement, just to be forced to do it all over again.

The 256-page Ford EcoBoost class action was consolidated from three class action lawsuits: Reed v. Ford, Patricia Lund v. Ford, and Miller v. Ford.

The Ford EcoBoost lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California: Miller, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Capstone Law APC, Kershaw Talley Barlow, PC, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, Berger Montague PC, Newsom Law PLC, and Thrash Law Firm.

