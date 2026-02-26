BMW Vehicles Recalled After AC Wire Harness Fires

BMW recalls 59,000 vehicles after "thermal events" related to air conditioning systems.

February 26, 2026 — BMW has recalled nearly 59,000 vehicles over a risk of fires from air conditioner wiring harnesses that may have been damaged when replacing the cabin air filters.

However, BMW estimates only 0.1% of these vehicles are defective.

2025 BMW M5 Sportswagon

2025-2026 BMW M5

2024-2025 BMW 750e xDrive

2025-2026 BMW 550e xDrive

2023-2025 BMW I7

2023-2025 BMW 7 Series

2024-2026 BMW i5

2024-2026 BMW 5 Series

BMW says the electrical wiring harness for the air conditioning system has a portion near a section of the cabin air filter housing cover. A screw for the housing cover can damage the wiring harness when replacing the cabin air filter.

This can cause a short circuit and result in a fire.

The automaker opened an engineering investigation in March 2025 after several "thermal events" were reported. This can include melting, smoke or fires. Three of those incidents occurred in BMW 7 Series vehicles.

Some thermal events also occurred to vehicles which had cabin air filter replacements performed by non-BMW repair shops, but the retaining straps and brackets were not installed.

"Between January and February 2026, further reviews were conducted, and it was suggested that damage to the wiring harness could occur during the vehicle’s service life when the cabin air filter is replaced, especially if the procedure occurs at an independent repair facility." — BMW

BMW will mail recall letters April 13, 2026, and dealers will replace the air conditioner electrical wiring harnesses and add retaining straps/brackets to the harnesses if needed.

BMW owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.