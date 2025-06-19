Ford Mustang Mach-E Door Latch Recall Affects 197,000 SUVs

Ford Mustang Mach-E door latch problem can trap children in the back seats.

June 19, 2025 — A Ford Mustang Mach-E door latch recall involves more than 197,000 electric SUVs that can lock and trap people inside the vehicles, especially children in the back seats.

The door latch problem is serious and could be a real danger in hot weather.

The 2021-2025 Mustang Mach E door latch recall is necessary because if the 12-volt battery has a low charge, the electronic door latches (e-latches) may remain locked once the driver or front passenger exits and shuts the door.

A child, or even an animal, can become trapped if unable to use the inside door release handles.

According to Ford:

"In the event of an unexpected 12V battery discharge below 8.4V at key-off, side door electronic latches (e-latches) retain their lock/unlock status at time of 12V discharge. If the driver or front passenger exit the front doors using the mechanical inside release handles, the doors will remain locked when they are re-closed if the e-latches were locked at the time of 12V battery discharge. This may result in an unexpected lock-out condition for the driver and front passenger without the ability to immediately re-enter the vehicle."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford in January about six complaints from Mustang Mach-E customers who complained about being unable to open the doors after their vehicle’s 12V battery discharged. Two of those complaints said children were locked inside.

Ford opened an investigation and reviewed findings from a 2022 investigation after Transport Canada contacted Ford about the Mustang Mach-E door latches and locks. Engineers looked at what could happen with the e-latch mechanism if the 12-volt battery discharged with the doors locked.

To enter the Mustang Mach-E, a driver needs to jump-start the 12V battery by getting into the "frunk" (front trunk) using a 12-volt power supply on the leads hidden below the right headlight.

Ford closed its investigation after engineers verified the "leads used to access the frunk functioned as intended and that a method to provide power to the e latch existed."

However, Ford met with NHTSA in May after finding in some cases, the 12V battery failed suddenly while the Mustang Mach-E was operating with minimal or no warning provided to the driver.

While the customer could jump the battery through the leads near the vehicle’s right headight, drivers had trouble doing it and ended up breaking windows to get into the Mustang Mach-E SUVs. This increased the danger level even more with children in the back seats.

A driver may notice the SYNC screen displaying a “system off to save power” warning or a blank screen after turning off the key. Also, a customer may notice the inside release handle needs to be pulled more than normal to unlatch the door.

As of May 15, 2025, Ford is aware of four warranty claims, three customer service reports and three complaints about being locked out of the SUVs with children in the rear seats after the 12-volt batteries had discharged. However, Ford is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries.

The repair consists of updates to the powertrain control module and the secondary onboard diagnostic control module C.

According to Ford, the updated module software extends 12V support for 12 minutes after the key is turned off through continued DC/DC converter function. With this update, lockout due to a discharged battery is prevented during this time period.

Additionally, front doors will unlock when inside release handles are used to open them during this time period when the DC/DC converter is providing the power post key-off, and will remain unlocked until they are intentionally locked by the customer.

Ford dealers are not ready to make repairs, so interim door latch recall letters will be mailed around June 23, 2025. Second Ford Mustang Mach-E door latch recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready, estimated to be September 29, 2025.

Ford Mustang Mach-E owners who have questions or concerns should call 866-436-7332 and refer to door latch recall number 25S65.

A California class action lawsuit was filed after Ford Mustang Mach-E owners complained about the problems caused by dead 12-volt batteries and the door locks.