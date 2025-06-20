Don't Drive Your Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 or F-550 Super Duty

Ford recalls 2,300 Super Duty trucks that could lose all braking due to missing brake pedal springs.

June 20, 2025 — Ford has warned 2025 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty owners not to drive their trucks until they are repaired by dealerships.

More than 2,300 trucks are recalled because the brake booster pushrod retaining springs may not have been installed. A driver can lose braking if the pushrod disconnects from the brake pedal.

The problem was blamed on an assembly plant worker who may not have installed the retainer springs which secure the brake booster pushrods to the brake pedals.

The problem was discovered in May at the Kentucky truck plant when it was determined there was a missing brake pedal retainer spring and round clip on a 2025 F-350 Super Duty truck. The truck wouldn't stop and the "brake pedal was swinging freely" because the brake booster pushrod had disconnected from the brake pedal.

In June Ford received a warranty report for a second 2025 F-350 that suffered from a brake pedal that disconnected from the brake booster push rod. The problem was traced to a new employee who was still in training.

Ford is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries related to the brake pedals.

Dealers will repair the Super Duty brake pedal assemblies and make sure the springs are installed.

Ford Super Duty truck owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about brake pedal recall number 25C26.