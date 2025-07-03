Ford Issues Its 11th Backup Camera Recall in 2025

— Another Ford backup camera recall has been announced for several models equipped with rearview cameras that may show blank images on the displays, or the images can remain displayed once drivers have shifted out of REVERSE.
So far in 2025, Ford has issued 85 vehicle safety recalls, and 11 of those were backup camera recalls.
This is a problem Ford will take very seriously considering previous Ford backup camera recall failures cost the automaker $165 million imposed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
This latest Ford rearview camera recall involves more than 200,000 of these vehicles in the U.S.
- 2018-2022 Ford Transit Connect
- 2019-2020 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019-2020 Ford Edge
- 2019-2020 Lincoln Continental
- 2019-2020 Ford F-150
- 2019-2020 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019-2020 Ford Fusion
- 2019-2023 Ford Ranger
- 2019-2023 Ford Mustang
- 2020-2021 Ford EcoSport
- 2020-2021 Ford Expedition
- 2020-2021 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020-2022 Ford Escape
- 2020-2022 Ford F-250 SD
- 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020-2023 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020-2023 Ford Transit
- 2020-2024 Ford Explorer
- 2021-2024 Ford Bronco Sport
- 2022-2024 Ford Maverick
According to Ford, the camera failures are caused by software errors, so dealerships need to update the rearview camera software.
The specifics, according to Ford:
"An error in the SYNC software can cause system instability concerns and/or a failure to preserve certain settings across ignition cycles. This may result in an intermittent blank image while in reverse or rear-view image remaining on display after reverse driving has ended. Other non-safety related symptoms may be present such as a black infotainment screen, incorrect language setting, and/or potential inability to perform software updates."
The government contacted Ford in January about backup camera complaints filed by 2021-2023 Ford Bronco owners.
Ford says 1,326 backup camera warranty claims have been filed between June 13, 2023, and May 23, 2025. But this includes warranty claims that were repaired under customer satisfaction program 24B47.
Ford backup camera recall letters will be mailed between July 28 and August 1, 2025.
Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's backup camera recall number is 25S72.