Ford Issues Its 11th Backup Camera Recall in 2025

More than 200,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles recalled due to rearview camera failures.

July 3, 2025 — Another Ford backup camera recall has been announced for several models equipped with rearview cameras that may show blank images on the displays, or the images can remain displayed once drivers have shifted out of REVERSE.

So far in 2025, Ford has issued 85 vehicle safety recalls, and 11 of those were backup camera recalls.

This is a problem Ford will take very seriously considering previous Ford backup camera recall failures cost the automaker $165 million imposed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This latest Ford rearview camera recall involves more than 200,000 of these vehicles in the U.S.

2018-2022 Ford Transit Connect

2019-2020 Lincoln MKZ

2019-2020 Ford Edge

2019-2020 Lincoln Continental

2019-2020 Ford F-150

2019-2020 Lincoln Nautilus

2019-2020 Ford Fusion

2019-2023 Ford Ranger

2019-2023 Ford Mustang

2020-2021 Ford EcoSport

2020-2021 Ford Expedition

2020-2021 Lincoln Navigator

2020-2022 Ford Escape

2020-2022 Ford F-250 SD

2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair

2020-2023 Lincoln Aviator

2020-2023 Ford Transit

2020-2024 Ford Explorer

2021-2024 Ford Bronco Sport

2022-2024 Ford Maverick

According to Ford, the camera failures are caused by software errors, so dealerships need to update the rearview camera software.

The specifics, according to Ford:

"An error in the SYNC software can cause system instability concerns and/or a failure to preserve certain settings across ignition cycles. This may result in an intermittent blank image while in reverse or rear-view image remaining on display after reverse driving has ended. Other non-safety related symptoms may be present such as a black infotainment screen, incorrect language setting, and/or potential inability to perform software updates."

The government contacted Ford in January about backup camera complaints filed by 2021-2023 Ford Bronco owners.

Ford says 1,326 backup camera warranty claims have been filed between June 13, 2023, and May 23, 2025. But this includes warranty claims that were repaired under customer satisfaction program 24B47.

Ford backup camera recall letters will be mailed between July 28 and August 1, 2025.

Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's backup camera recall number is 25S72.