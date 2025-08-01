Ford Recalls 2025 F-150 Hybrids Over Seat Belt Chimes

More than 56,000 Ford F-150 Hybrid trucks need updates to their audio control modules.

August 1, 2025 — A 2025 Ford F-150 Hybrid recall includes more than 56,000 trucks that may have "chime" problems.

The recalled 2025 Ford F-150 Hybrid trucks, (also known as PowerBoost Hybrids), are equipped with 3.5L hybrid electric powertrains.

A driver should hear a warning chime if the the front driver or passenger seat belt is not buckled when the truck is started. But the recall was announced because the chime may fail to activate.

Ford says the seat belt chime may not play from the audio head unit at startup if the 12-volt battery is at a low charge. A driver or passenger may not buckle their seat belt, and the missing chime also violates federal safety standards.

Ford learned about the seat belt chime problem in May after an employee started their new truck and noticed the chime was missing. Engineers investigated and determined all other chimes will sound after a reset of the audio head unit which is about three seconds. But Ford discovered the audio head unit in the F-150 Hybrid is different.

Ford reviewed the problem with federal safety regulators and decided to issue the F-150 Hybrid seat belt chime recall.

Interim Ford F-150 Hybrid recall letters will be mailed between August 25 and August 29, 2025, then second recall letters will be mailed once dealers are ready to update the audio control module software.

Ford F-150 Hybrid owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about chime recall number 25C31.