All Kinds of Ford and Lincoln Lights Can Fail: Recall

Headlights, daytime running lights, front position lights and front turn signals may fail.

August 15, 2025 — A 2025 Ford Mustang, 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E and 2025 Lincoln Nautilus recall involves about 22,000 vehicles due to lighting problems.

The low-beam and high-beam headlights, daytime running lights, front position lights and front turn signals may fail.

Those failures can occur on all the models, but on the Lincoln Nautilus model only, the rear tail lights, rear turn signals and rear position lights may fail.

Ford says the failures are caused by burnt diodes in the LED driver modules.

The specifics according to Ford:

"Part teardown has identified burnt Schottky diodes in the failed LDM of affected headlamp assemblies. Root cause of these burnt diodes remains under investigation."

Ford first learned of the problem in March following a Chinese report of a Lincoln Nautilus with a failed right-hand headlight assembly during an assembly plant inspection.

Employees quickly found eight more vehicles with the same failures, and five of these vehicles also experienced inoperative rear light assemblies with the inoperative headlight assemblies.

By June 15 Ford had received eight warranty claims about Nautilus SUVs in China.

Although plant reports and warranty claims have been received, Ford has no reports crashes.

Drivers will receive an “Advanced Front Lighting Feature Temporarily Unavailable” warning and the turn signal indicator will flash at high speed if the problem pops up.

Ford dealers will replace any faulty LED driver modules, and in some cases dealers will inspect serial numbers to determine if parts should be replaced.

Considering this is the 98th safety recall announced by Ford so far in 2025, dealers are likely pretty busy repairing vehicles from previous recalls. So interim owner recall letters will be mailed between August 25 and August 29, 2025. Then final Ford and Lincoln recall letters will be mailed between October 1 and December 31, 2025.

Ford and Lincoln owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 25C39.