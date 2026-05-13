Jeep Cherokee Power Transfer Unit Recall Follows Crash and Injury

Chrysler issues 4th power transfer unit recall for Jeep Cherokees that may lose power or roll away.

May 12, 2026 — For the fourth time a Jeep Cherokee power transfer unit recall has been announced, this time for more than 61,000 Jeeps.

The recall includes 2019-2023 Jeep Cherokee vehicles equipped with power transfer units that can fail.

A Jeep Cherokee will lose drive power or even roll away while in PARK if the power transfer unit fails.

In June 2020 Chrysler recalled 2014-2017 Jeep Cherokees for failures of the power transfer unit input splines. Then in April 2023, power transfer unit input spline failures caused another recall.

FCA received multiple inquires from safety regulators in Canada, the U.S. and several safety agencies in other countries. The questions surrounded various model years of Jeep Cherokees for transfer case problems.

In January 2025, FCA recalled 2017-2019 Jeep Cherokees equipped with power transfer units that may become damaged and disengage the transmissions and differentials. Engineers found improperly seated snap rings in the power transfer units that caused the Jeeps to lose drive power or roll away when parked.

But the problems didn't end because in January 2026 an investigation was opened into power transfer unit failures in 2019-2023 Jeep Cherokees. FCA found one crash, one injury, and 387 warranty claims along with various other reports.

A Jeep Cherokee driver may have a hint of the problem if they see a Service 4WD message, hear abnormal noise, feel a vibration or feel a change in drive quality.

FCA is working on how it will repair the Cherokees, so interim power transfer unit recall letters will be mailed beginning June 25, 2026. Final recall letters will be mailed when Chrysler dealers are ready to repair the Jeeps.

Jeep Cherokee owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about power transfer unit recall number 40D.