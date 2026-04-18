Jeep Engine Recall: Mopar 68364632CB and 68412483AF Engines

Recalled Mopar engines are for Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles.

April 18, 2026 — A Jeep 4xe hybrid engine recall involves 2,700 Mopar engines with part numbers 68364632CB and 68412483AF.

The Mopar engine recall is related to a November 2025 recall of 2023-2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and 2024-2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Fiat Chrysler says the 2-liter engines may fail or catch fire from leftover casting sand that contaminates engine components.

The casting sand problem is the same issue that caused the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall in 2025. But in December 2025, Chrysler learned of a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe engine fire, and that Jeep had not been included in the earlier recall.

The automaker then determined that specific Jeep and other Jeep 4xe vehicles hadn't been included in the engine recall because of a technical issue.

The Mopar 68364632CB and 68412483AF engines were built between June 1, 2023, and March 15, 2024.

FCA says a customer may hearing the engine knocking and see an engine warning light before the engine fails.

Chrysler dealerships will replace the engines, but the engines will be repurchased if they are not already installed in the Jeeps.

Jeep 4xe Mopar engine recall letters will be mailed beginning May 7, 2026, but engine owners may call 800-853-1403.

Chrysler's 68364632CB and 68412483AF engine recall number is 33D.