Jeep 4xe Hybrid Battery Lawsuit Filed as Class Action

Lawsuit includes high voltage batteries in Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vehicles.

February 16, 2026 — Another Jeep 4xe hybrid battery lawsuit has been filed as a class action over 2020-2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2022-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vehicles.

According to Chrysler, the Jeep 4xe "400-volt, 17 kWh, 96-cell battery pack mounts beneath second-row seat to protect it from outside elements and to preserve the interior space."

The Jeep Hybrid battery class action lawsuit was filed by Utah plaintiffs Lisa and Jaron Humphreys who own a 2023 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara.

The plaintiffs say they received a Jeep Hybrid recall letter in November 2025, although previous Jeep 4xe battery fire recalls had been issued in 2023 and 2024.

According to the Jeep class action, the high voltage lithium-ion batteries are manufactured by Samsung and are dangerous due to internal defects. The Jeeps can and have caught fire when the batteries overheat and suffer thermal runaway. Those lithium-ion battery fires move fast and violently.

The plaintiffs don't claim their Jeep 4xe battery caught fire, but they do complain about Chrysler telling them not to charge their Jeep Hybrid battery. The plaintiffs were also told to park away from anything that could catch fire, at least until the vehicle is repaired.

But FCA wasn't sure when dealerships would accomplish that task.

The Jeep 4xe battery fire recalls say the Samsung batteries may have defects caused by "separator damage." The Jeeps can catch fire even when they are shut off and parked.

All the Jeep Hybrid battery fire recalls warned all customers to park outside and not to charge their vehicles. This left customers without an important feature by being forced to use gasoline only.

Additionally, previous Jeep 4xe battery repairs didn't seem to be working out too well, meaning customers were faced with additional recalls and repairs.

According to the Jeep class action, the latest 4xe battery recall includes all Jeep 4xe vehicles ever built, other than 2026 models. The plaintiffs complain none of the recall repairs have prevented the problems, leaving all customers at risk of lithium-ion battery fires.

Then there are statements from Fiat Chrysler that are nothing more than vague, according to the lawsuit.

"FCA still claims to be unaware of the root cause of the HV Battery defect other than vague statements regarding separator damage. FCA again admitted that the previous remedy offered in the 2024 recall was ineffective and failed to fix the defect present in the HV Batteries of the Class Vehicles." — FCA hybrid battery lawsuit

The class action lawsuit says Chrysler didn't recall 2024 Jeep Hybrids in the beginning just to save money, although the automaker reportedly knew the batteries were dangerous.

The Jeep 4xe Hybrid battery lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah: Lisa and Jaron Humphreys v. FCA US, LLC, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Head Law, PLLC, and Janove PLLC.