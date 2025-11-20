Jeep 4xe Engine Recall Follows 36 Fires and 3 Injuries

FCA recalls 119,000 Jeep hybrids because casting sand wasn't cleaned from the engines.

November 20, 2025 — A Jeep 4xe engine recall has been announced for nearly 119,000 Jeeps after at least 36 engine fires and three injuries.

The engine can catch fire due to leftover sand from the casting process.

The engine recall involves 2023-2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and 2024-2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

An engine fire is possible, but FCA has also received 50 loss of propulsion complaints once the engines failed.

Fiat Chrysler says debris (casting sand) inside the engine may cause engine failure and an engine compartment fire.

FCA opened an engine investigation in May 2025 after an increase of complaints about Jeep 4xe engine failures and fires. Chrysler tore down the engines and found they were not properly cleaned of casting sand. And all the failed engines were built by the supplier between June 2023 and March 2024.

Signs are an illuminated warning light and a knocking engine.

The Jeep 4xe engine recall includes 5,658 hybrid electric vehicles in Canada.

FCA is working on how the Jeeps will be repaired, so Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and Jeep Wrangler 4xe owners will receive two recall notices. Interim Jeep 4xe engine recall letters will be mailed between December 29 and December 31, 2025.

Owners will receive second Jeep 4xe engine recall letters when dealers are ready to repair the vehicles.

Jeep 4xe hybrid owners may contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and ask about Jeep 4xe engine recall number 78C.