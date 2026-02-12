Jaguar Issues 4th I-PACE Battery Fire Recall

2020-2021 Jaguar I-PACE high voltage batteries can overheat and catch fire.

February 12, 2026 — More than 2,200 Jaguar I-PACE vehicles are recalled because the high voltage batteries may overheat and catch fire.

Owners of the recalled 2020-2021 Jaguar I-PACE vehicles are warned to park outside and away from anything that can catch fire.

I-PACE owners should charge their vehicles outside and limit their charge to a maximum of 90% until the vehicles are repaired. As an interim repair, the battery software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) software update to limit the state of charge to 90%.

This is the fourth I-PACE battery fire recall and replaces Jaguar recalls here, here and here. Any vehicle repaired during any of the previous recalls will need to be repaired again.

According to Jaguar:

"Vehicles have experienced thermal overload which may show as smoke or fire, that may occur in the high voltage traction battery pack. The investigation is ongoing. Modules that were identified by the remedy software as having characteristics of a folded anode tab, which may contribute to a risk of thermal overload, are still being inspected by the supplier. Cell inspection and testing indicate that anode tab folding can contribute to short circuits, but it is likely that other conditions also need to be present to excite the thermal overload condition."

Engineers are still trying to determine any possible secondary causes for the battery fires.

Following three recalls for the battery problems, Jaguar monitored the vehicles for evidence of thermal overload and created software to protect the batteries.

Engineers found battery fires occurred after the I-PACE vehicles were supposed to be repaired, primarily with 2019 models.

Jaguar also determined in some cases the best course was to repurchase the vehicles from I-PACE owners.

Jaguar is working on the final fix for the vehicles.

Interim Jaguar I-PACE recall letters are expected to be mailed April 3, 2026, then final letters will be mailed when dealers are ready.

I-PACE owners may call 800-452-4827 and refer to battery recall number H570, H571, or H572.