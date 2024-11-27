Jaguar I-PACE Battery Fire Recall Involves Buybacks of SUVs

At least 2,760 model year 2019 Jaguar I-PACE SUVs will be repurchased following battery fires.

November 27, 2024 — A 2019 Jaguar I-PACE battery fire recall involves at least 2,760 electric SUVs that will be bought back by Jaguar.

Jaguar I-PACE battery fire recalls have been issued in the past, but the vehicles have still caught fire following installation of diagnostic software that should have prevented the battery fires.

Apparently Jaguar has seen enough because the buyback of nearly 3,000 I-PACE SUVs won't be cheap.

The recalled 2019 Jaguar I-PACE SUVs were built at the Graz Vehicle Assembly Plant (Austria) from January 9, 2018, to March 14, 2019.

Owners of the 2019 I-PACE SUVs complain smoke and fire came from under the vehicles where the high voltage batteries are located.

As in electric vehicle battery fires from other automakers, Jaguar says "thermal overload" occurs from a folded anode tab.

"Owners who have previously had their vehicle updated with the improved diagnostic software are under the impression that their vehicle is protected from thermal overload which, for 2019 vehicles, may not be the case." — Jaguar

A 2019 Jaguar I-PACE owner should make sure the vehicle had a software update to limit the state of charge to 80% until the vehicle is repurchased. A customer should have a dealer perform the software update now if needed.

I-PACE owners should park outside and away from things that could catch fire, and if possible charge the vehicles outside.

Jaguar will reimburse any I-PACE owner who paid for repairs related to the battery.

Jaguar I-PACE owners who have questions about the battery fire recall or buyback program may contact Jaguar at 800-452-4827.