Jaguar Land Rover InControl Lawsuit Settlement Reached

Jaguar Land Rover InControl Touch Pro and InControl Touch Pro Duo systems allegedly defective.

July 14, 2024 — A Jaguar Land Rover InControl infotainment class action lawsuit settlement has been reached for owners of certain 2016-2020 model year vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover denies all the allegations in the lawsuit which alleges InControl Touch Pro and InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment systems have defects.

You may be included in the InControl lawsuit settlement if you owned or leased, on October 20, 2023, one of the following vehicles equipped with InControl Touch Pro or InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment systems.

2017-2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2017-2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2018-2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2016-2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2017-2020 Land Rover Discovery

2017-2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2018-2020 Jaguar E-Pace

2017-2020 Jaguar F-Pace

2019-2020 Jaguar I-Pace

2018-2020 Jaguar F-Type

2017-2020 Jaguar XE

2016-2020 Jaguar XF

2016-2019 Jaguar XJ

However, some of those vehicles were not equipped with InControl infotainment systems and therefore are not included in the lawsuit settlement.

The vehicles allegedly suffer from problems with the radios, smartphone integration, heating and air conditioning, rearview camera displays and navigation systems.

According to the class action lawsuit, Jaguar Land Rover doesn't know how to fix the infotainment problems and "replaces [the] defective [vehicle] parts with equally defective parts" or advises vehicle owners to wait for "software updates" to fix the problems.

However, the software updates allegedly don't repair the InControl infotainment systems.

The lawsuit alleges the infotainment system problems cause driver distractions, and technical service bulletins issued to dealerships have done nothing to repair the problems.

Jaguar Land Rover InControl Lawsuit Settlement

Though Jaguar Land Rover has offered InControl infotainment system software updates for years, and the plaintiffs claim software updates didn't help their vehicles, the settlement offers what is called a field service action.

According to the settlement, an owner or lessee will "receive, if not already equipped with software-over-the-air capability, a free retrofit/upgrade to their vehicle’s existing InControl System to enable future InControl System software upgrades" delivered to the vehicle wirelessly/over-the-air (via the internet).

If the vehicle is not already equipped with the upgrade, an owner will have one year from the effective date of the settlement to present their vehicle to a dealership, unless the vehicle is still under warranty.

InControl Infotainment System Extended Warranty

Though the class action alleges Jaguar Land Rover replaces defective InControl infotainment system components with equally defective components, the InControl settlement includes an extended warranty of one year for the infotainment master controller.

The one-year warranty extension covers repairs or replacements of the InControl infotainment master controller performed by a dealership.

The original new vehicle warranty is four years or 50,000 miles for Land Rover vehicles, or five years or 60,000 miles for Jaguar vehicles.

If the original warranty has expired on the vehicle, the one-year warranty extension begins the date the settlement agreement is final.

InControl Software Upgrade

Although the plaintiffs assert InControl software updates didn't repair the infotainment system problems, the Jaguar Land Rover settlement provides available software updates for free for two years.

The final fairness hearing is scheduled for October 10, 2024.

According to the InControl lawsuit settlement, plaintiffs Blake George, Stuart Jolly and Laszlo Vas will receive $5,000 each, and the attorneys representing the plaintiffs will receive $795,000.

The Jaguar Land Rover InControl class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: George, et al., v. Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Bursor & Fisher, P.A., and Smith Krivoshey, P.C.