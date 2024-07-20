Jaguar Land Rover Engine Fires Cause Oil Leak Recall

Faulty oil filter housing can crack, leak oil onto hot engine components and cause a fire.

July 20, 2024 — Jaguar Land Rover has recalled about 2,200 of these vehicles following engine fires due to oil leaks.

2024 Jaguar F-Pace

2024 Land Rover Defender

2024 Land Rover Discovery

2024 Land Rover Range Rover

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

According to Jaguar Land Rover, the oil filter housing can crack and leak oil into the engine compartment.

The problem was caused by the plastic used to build the oil filter housing which can crack and allow oil to leak onto engine components.

Jaguar Land Rover learned of a cracked oil filter housing in April which caused engineers to open an investigation.

Failures were discovered and affected parts were collected as seven fires were reported in the U.S. between April 6 May 31, 2024.

Jaguar Land Rover oil leak recall letters will be mailed August 9, 2024, and dealerships will replace the filter housings, oil filters and o-rings.

Jaguar Land Rover owners with questions about the oil leak recall may call 800-637-6837. Jaguar Land Rover's oil leak recall number is N908.