Another 2019 Jaguar I-PACE Recall Issued After Battery Fires

About 2,800 Jaguar I-PACE SUVs were already recalled, but the vehicles continued to catch fire.

August 30, 2024 — Jaguar is recalling its 2019 Jaguar I-PACE SUVs following fires from overheated high voltage batteries.

Nearly 2,800 all-electric 2019 I-PACE vehicles are recalled and owners are warned to park and charge their SUVs outside and away from things that can catch fire.

That warning applies before the I-PACE SUVs are repaired by dealers and for 30 days after they are repaired.

The 2019 Jaguar I-PACE SUVs have been recalled in the past for the same battery fire danger. In May 2023, model year 2019-2024 Jaguar I-PACE vehicles were recalled after eight battery fires have been reported.

According to Jaguar:

"Owners who have previously had their vehicle updated with the improved diagnostic software are under the impression that their vehicle is protected from thermal overload which, for 2019 vehicles, may not be the case."

Jaguar discovered battery fires still occurred in 2019 SUVs that were allegedly repaired

Jaguar says there have been no reported crashes, but three I-PACE fires have been reported in the U.S.

As an interim repair, dealers will update the battery energy control module software. However, Jaguar says the "final remedy is currently under development."

Jaguar I-PACE battery fire recall letters are expected to be mailed October 18, 2024.

Jaguar I-PACE owners may call 800-452-4827 and ask about battery fire recall H514.