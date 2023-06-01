Jaguar I-PACE Cars Recalled After 8 Fires

Jaguar recalls 6,300 I-PACE cars that may need new battery modules.

May 31, 2023 — Jaguar is recalling more than 6,300 I-PACE cars at risk of fires if the high-voltage batteries overheat.

At least eight Jaguar I-PACE car fires have been reported, leading to the recall of 2019-2024 Jaguar I-PACE vehicles.

The automaker opened an investigation in February 2022 following reports of car fires.

"Vehicles have experienced thermal overload which may show as smoke or fire, that may occur underneath the vehicle where high voltage traction battery is located." — Jaguar

Jaguar expects to mail battery recall letters July 21, 2023, and the battery energy control module software will be updated. It's also possible dealers will need to replace the battery modules.

The software update will monitor the battery pack assembly operational status that indicates where the battery contains conditions which may lead to a thermal overload condition.

Jaguar says the software allegedly provides an "enhanced level of driver warnings in relation to battery condition and where the software determines a risk exists, the High Voltage battery charging capacity is limited to 75%."

Although there have been reports of eight Jaguar fires, there have been no reported crashes or injuries.

Jaguar I-PACE owners may contact Jaguar at 800-452-4827. Jaguar's reference number for this battery recall is H441.