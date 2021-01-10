Jaguar Land Rover InControl Lawsuit Alleges Systems Fail

InControl Touch Pro and InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment systems allegedly go black.

January 10, 2021 — A Jaguar Land Rover InControl lawsuit alleges the infotainment systems fail to start, go black, freeze and fail in these Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

2018-2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2018-2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2018-2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018-2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2018-2020 Land Rover Discovery

2018-2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2018-2020 Jaguar E-Pace

2018-2020 Jaguar F-Pace

2018-2020 Jaguar I-Pace

2018-2020 Jaguar F-Type

2018-2020 Jaguar XE

2018-2020 Jaguar XF

2018-2020 Jaguar XJ

The class action lawsuit includes both InControl Touch Pro and InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment systems that control multiple important features, including the radio, smartphone integration, heating and air conditioning, rearview camera display and navigation.

The InControl lawsuit says the infotainment systems are marketed as the most advanced with the most control and most features.

Michigan plaintiff Blake George purchased a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover equipped with an InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system which has allegedly suffered regular problems since his purchase.

The plaintiff says the InControl system has went through numerous updates, then it was serviced in November 2020. But the Land Rover InControl lawsuit alleges the system experiences problems just about every time the vehicle is started.

The plaintiff says Jaguar Land Rover didn't tell him about the infotainment system problems and doesn't inform other consumers of the alleged defects.

According to the InControl class action, normal use causes the user interface to fail and the system is slow to respond and suffers crash loops.

The Land Rover lawsuit also alleges InControl defects cause safety dangers due to distractions caused by unexpected audio and video errors. In addition, consumers are at risk when trying to use the backup cameras, hands-free calling or the heating systems to remove ice or fog.

Jaguar Land Rover InControl Technical Service Bulletins

Jaguar Land Rover allegedly knew about InControl problems because the automaker issued technical service bulletins (TSBs) to dealerships about how to deal with customer complaints.

In August 2018, Jaguar Land Rover issued TSB JTB00593NAS5 because the “InControl Touch Pro Features May Not Function As Expected:”

“In response to customer feedback on the performance of the InControl Touch Pro system, Jaguar Land Rover has developed a software update designed to enhance the robustness of a range of system features and functions.” - TSB JTB00593NAS5

However, the class action lawsuit alleges the bulletin failed to solve the InControl infotainment system problems.

Jaguar issued TSB JTB00593NAS6 in January 2019 titled “InControl Touch Pro Features May Not Function As Expected,” and a week later another Land Rover InControl TSB was sent to dealers, but the class action says neither bulletin fixed the problems.

Jaguar Land Rover also issued TSB SSM73799 in March 2019, which said:

“Following a software update or an attempt to update the InControl Touch Pro system, one of the conditions listed below has been identified: 1. InControl Touch Pro system constantly restarting[;] 2. Voice / Speech concern[;] 3. Navigation concern[;] 4. Live and Web Browser concern[; and] 5. System Language concern.”

The TSB was followed by another bulletin (TSB SFCC_NOV19_33) issued to dealers in November 2019 about the InControl infotainment systems in Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover allegedly hasn't discovered how to repair the InControl infotainment systems and allegedly tells owners to wait for software updates. Dealerships also allegedly replace defective InControl parts with equally defective parts which forces drivers to enter an expensive cycle of repairs and replacements.

The Jaguar Land Rover InControl lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: George, et al., v. Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Bursor & Fisher, P.A., and Barbat Mansour Suciu & Tomina PLLC.