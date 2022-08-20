Jaguar Land Rover Recall Issued For Front Seat Belt Problems

Jaguar Land Rover dealers may need to replace the front seat belt assemblies.

August 19, 2022 — Jaguar Land Rover seat belt pretensioner problems have caused a recall of about 5,000 of these vehicles.

2022-2023 Land Rover Defender

2022-2023 Land Rover Discovery

2022-2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2022-2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2022-2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2022 Jaguar F-Type

2022 Jaguar F-Pace

2022 Jaguar XF

The automaker says both front seat belt pretensioners may be damaged which results in seat belts that don't restrain occupants.

Specifically, a damaged front seat belt pretensioner tube may be installed on the seat belt retractor.

Jaguar Land Rover says the supplier (Autoliv) contacted the automaker about a problem with the manufacturing process that damaged some seat belt pretensioner tubes.

According to Land Rover, Autoliv found a problem on one of their seat belt assembly lines and the supplier went to work to identify the affected batches.

Land Rover concluded the problem "represented an unreasonable risk to safety and a voluntary safety recall should be conducted to inspect the pretensioner on all vehicles identified to be at risk of receiving a damaged pretensioner, and if a damaged component is identified, the seatbelt assembly should be replaced."

Land Rover expects to mail recall letters September 16, 2022. Dealers will inspect and possibly replace the front seat belt assemblies.

Land Rover owners may contact Land Rover at 800-637-6837 and use recall number N720.

Jaguar owners may call 800-452-4827. Jaguar's number for this recall is H412.