Jaguar Land Rover Outlet Pipe Lawsuit Alleges Engines Fail

Land Rover owner claims metal outlet pipes were replaced with plastic pipes.

October 4, 2023 — A Jaguar Land Rover class action lawsuit alleges engines are damaged because the automaker switched from metal to plastic outlet pipes that leak.

According to the lawsuit, 2013-2017 vehicles equipped with plastic outlet pipes are at risk of engine damage and failures.

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport owner who filed the lawsuit contends owners may see low coolant and engine warning lights when the plastic outlet pipes leak coolant.

In the case of the Florida plaintiff, his Range Rover Sport allegedly suffered engine failure that would cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair.

The plaintiff says the automaker did offer to pay part of the repairs to his Land Rover vehicle, but Jaguar allegedly wouldn't put it into writing.

The plaintiff asserts the dealership knew about the alleged outlet pipe problems that caused coolant leaks.

The class action alleges Jaguar Land Rover knows switching to fused plastic outlet pipes causes coolant leaks.

The lawsuit also alleges Jaguar Land Rover makes even more profit by concealing the outlet pipe problems to avoid paying for engine repairs and replacements.

The Jaguar Land Rover class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida: Shelor v. Tata Motors Group, Jaguar Land Rover Limited, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by the Douglas Law Firm.