Jaguar I-PACE Windshield Defroster Problems Cause Investigation

The 2021-2022 Jaguar I-PACE vehicles are not equipped with heated front windshields.

May 12, 2024 — Jaguar I-PACE defroster problems have caused a federal investigation into high-voltage coolant heaters supplied by Webasto.

Jaguar says the high-voltage coolant heaters can fail, and when that happens the coolant cannot be heated and the windshield will not be defrosted.

Obviously this will cause a driver problems when using the defroster is necessary.

According to Jaguar, the high-voltage coolant heater can develop cracks and delamination of the heating element which leads to failure.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration didn't say much more, but CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Jaguar I-PACE investigation.