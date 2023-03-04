Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Investigation Closed

Owners of Land Rover Range Rover Evoques complained their vehicles lost power braking.

March 4, 2023 — Land Rover Range Rover Evoque brake vacuum pump failures caused a 2018 federal investigation that was upgraded in 2020.

But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has now closed the probe into vehicles equipped with 2.0L GTDI engines and Magna vacuum pumps.

The initial investigation included about 30,000 model year 2012-2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoques following complaints about power braking. Some drivers complained they lost not just the power brakes but all braking ability. Mechanics routinely found failed brake vacuum pumps.

In September 2020 NHTSA upgraded the vacuum pump investigation regarding 2012-2013 Range Rover Evoque vehicles and peer Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

Safety regulators say they focused on the effect of a lack of vacuum at the brake boosters and how it affected the brake pedals and braking performance.

NHTSA determined the brake vacuum pump can get worse with time, but the problem is "reasonably detectable with adequate power braking assist available prior to complete pump failure."

The government also found the vacuum pump problem "occurs at marginal failure rates, particularly where the vehicle age is considered; and the complaint trend dissipated to one occurrence per year over the last three calendar years."

NHTSA says although the Land Rover investigation is closed, it could be reopened if additional information indicates a possible safety defect.