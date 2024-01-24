Land Rover Surround Camera Recall Affects Range Rovers

Land Rover recalls 60,000 SUVs because the rearview cameras can fail due to water intrusion.

January 24, 2024 — A Land Rover surround camera recall includes 2018-2022 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles equipped with the camera systems.

Nearly 60,000 Land Rover vehicles are equipped with surround camera systems that may allow water to enter the rearview cameras.

This can cause the rearview camera images to not appear on the display screens.

Land Rover received an increasing number of field reports about the camera systems at the end of 2022 which led to a Land Rover investigation.

Engineers found there were changes made to the design of the rear camera partway through the 2018 model year vehicle programs where a part common with other vehicle lines was introduced into Range Rovers.

"This testing revealed the presence of a defect. This showed there is a design issue with the sealing system which does not adequately seal in all use cases and prevent water from passing through the sealing system. This was shown to allow water to accumulate around the camera leading to failure." — Land Rover

Land Rover surround camera recall letters will be mailed March 8, 2024, and dealers will either add new seals to the cameras or replace the rearview cameras.

Specifically, if the camera is faulty, a new camera will be installed along with the new seal and a 10-minute calibration drive cycle will be performed.

Range Rover and Range Rover Sport owners may contact Land Rover at 800-637-6837 and use recall number N778.