Range Rover Sport Rearview Camera Recall Issued a Second Time

Land Rover recall affects 27,400 surround camera systems that need correct repairs this time.

May 31, 2024 — Another Land Rover Range Rover Sport rearview camera recall has been issued, and 2018-2022 Range Rover Sport owners will need to return to dealerships.

More than 27,400 Range Rover Sports are recalled if equipped with surround camera systems.

Water may enter the rearview cameras and cause the camera images to fail. In some cases, the camera images may be distorted.

Land Rover recalled 2018-2022 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles equipped with surround camera systems in January.

Dealerships apparently did a good job repairing Range Rovers, but certain Range Rover Sports were incorrectly fixed due to problems with the repair instructions.

Engineers performed camera tests which showed design problems regarding the sealing systems which may not keep water out. The defect allows water to build up around the camera which leads to image failures.

Land Rover has received 95 reports of camera problems between January 30, 2018 and May 16, 2024. But no crashes or injuries have been reported.

More than 5,000 Range Rover Sports are recalled in Canada.

Land Rover expects to mail rearview camera recall letters July 19, 2024, and dealers will remove and inspect the surround cameras. The cameras will be fitted with new seals if no damage is found.

But the rearview cameras will be replaced and calibrated if they are damaged.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport owners may call 800-637-6837.