Land Rover Recalls Range Rovers Over Suspension Dangers

Nearly 17,000 Range Rovers recalled due to cracked upper knuckle joints.

December 3, 2024 — Nearly 17,000 Land Rover Range Rovers are recalled because the front suspension upper knuckle joints may crack and cause the suspension arms to detach.

The recalled 2014-2016 Range Rovers can suffer steering and stability problems if the suspension arms detach.

A problem occurred in 2019 when a Range Rover suffered from a front suspension knuckle failure at low speed. More incidents occurred and Transport Canada contacted Land Rover because of similar reports in Canada.

Engineers determined the use of road salt significantly contributes to knuckle failures.

Land Rover is aware of 12 claims in the past nine years, but no reports of crashes or injuries.

Land Rover dealers will inspect the front suspension knuckles and install retaining brackets, or possibly replace the knuckles.

Owner recall letters are expected to be mailed January 3, 2025, but Range Rover owners with questions may call 800-637-6837.

Land Rover's number for this recall is N759.