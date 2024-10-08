Land Rover Defender windshield replacements have caused a class action lawsuit for 3 states.

October 8, 2024 — A Land Rover Defender windshield replacement class action lawsuit alleges 2020-2022 Defenders in California, Tennessee and Virginia are equipped with windshields that crack.

The Defender windshield lawsuit alleges cracks aren't the only problem because the glass also chips and completely breaks "due to either deficient materials used to make the windshield itself and/or a deficiency in the structure" of the Land Rover Defenders.

Land Rover allegedly knew the Defender windshields were defective in 2019 as owners complained the windshields cracked and failed for no reason.

Simple small pebbles allegedly crack the windshields, then the cracks spread and cause Defender drivers trouble.

The class action lawsuit alleges Land Rover refuses to repair or replace the damaged Defender windshields under warranty, and owners complain windshield replacements can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars.

It should be noted a typical vehicle limited warranty does not cover glass.

The lawsuit alleges a Land Rover Defender windshield replacement won't last because the replacement windshields are supposedly as defective as the original windshields.

According to the three plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit, drivers, passengers and even pedestrians can be harmed when the Defender windshield cracks and shatters. Drivers are also distracted by the damaged windshields, with some cracks allegedly spreading several feet across the windshields.

The class action alleges a replacement windshield can cost more than $2,000, and as repeated in every automotive class action lawsuit:

"Had Plaintiffs and the Class Members known about the Windshield Defect, they would not have purchased the Class Vehicles or would have paid substantially less for them."

The Land Rover Defender windshield replacement lawsuit was filed by three customers:

Stephen Seiber / California / 2020 Land Rover Defender

Chris Robinson / Tennessee / 2020 Land Rover Defender

Pamela Hughes / Colorado / 2022 Land Rover Defender

The Land Rover Defender windshield replacement lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Stephen Seiber, et al., v. Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lemberg Law.