More than 4,000 Land Rover Range Rover Sports recalled to prevent multiple lights from failing.

January 1, 2024 — A 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport tailgate light recall affects about 4,400 SUVs because moisture may accumulate in the right-side tailgate and body-mounted lights.

The moisture can cause all sorts of lighting problems, including failures of these right-side lights:

Brake lights

Outer marker lights

Reverse lights

Turn indicator lights

Land Rover continued to receive complaints and reports of water entering the tail lights and opened an investigation in February 2023. Engineers collected failed parts and discovered a difference between the left and right rear tail lights.

"At the PSCC of December 5, 2023, the investigating team explained that there were differences between the approaches taken in the Vehicle Assembly Plant to finesse the gaps and flush fit of tail lamps such that the right hand side lamps were being mechanically altered whereas the left hand were not." — Land Rover

There have been no crashes or injuries, however, Land Rover has received about 145 warranty claims regarding the rear lights.

Land Rover advises drivers to check the rear lights, at least until dealers have fixed the problem. Contact your dealership if you find a problem.

Land Rover dealers will replace the right-side tailgate and body-mounted lights once recall letters are mailed February 9, 2024.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport owners may call 800-637-6837 and refer to recall number N830.