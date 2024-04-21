Chevy Camaro Key Fob Recall Needed, Alleges Lawsuit

California Camaro owner claims her car was stolen by 'relay car theft' using a cloning device.

April 21, 2024 — A Chevy Camaro key fob recall is allegedly needed based on what a California car owner alleges in a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit says 2010-present Chevrolet Camaros are prone to keyless car theft, or what is also called "relay car theft," when criminals use a cloning device to hack into the key fob signal.

The Camaro key fob class action lawsuit was filed by California plaintiff Judy Cho who purchased a new 2023 Chevrolet Camaro in October 2022.

In March 2024, her Chevrolet Camaro was stolen from her home and the plaintiff contends it is the fault of General Motors.

According to the plaintiff, she believes someone used a cloning device at the front door of her home close to where her key fob was hanging inside. She alleges the cloning device picked up the signal from the key fob, and the device was used to trick her Camaro into "thinking" the key fob was near the car.

"This resulted in the unknown thief being able to gain entry and start to Plaintiff’s vehicle, without detection." — Chevy Camaro class action lawsuit

The plaintiff filed a police report about the stolen Camaro, but as of April 12 her Camaro was still missing.

Without a Chevy Camaro key fob recall, car owners are allegedly at risk of what happened to the plaintiff.

The Chevrolet class action lawsuit references the 2023 Chevrolet Camaro owner's manual which says the car is equipped with “Keyless Open and Start – includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry and panic feature.”

The class action also references the Chevrolet website which says, the Keyless Open and Keyless Start can “lock and unlock doors, access the liftgate or trunk, and start your vehicle without removing your key fob from your pocket or bag, as long as it’s within range.”

According to the Camaro lawsuit:

"The key fob’s unique code is transmitted into the cloning device and subsequently used to deceive the car into thinking the authentic key fob is nearby. Then, because the vehicle thinks the authentic key is near, the vehicle unlocks, and the engine can be started, all without the car’s alarm going off."

A GM recall is allegedly required because without actions by the automaker, a Camaro owner could lose their car within a matter of 20 to 30 seconds, the time it takes to intercept the signal and unlock the car and start the engine.

According to the plaintiff, the alleged Chevy Camaro key fob problem is similar to recent thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles stolen by criminals who watched online videos about stealing the vehicles.

The Camaro class action alleges video websites are full of videos and tips for how to use a cloning device to illegally steal a Camaro and other vehicles.

As with hundreds of lawsuits blaming Hyundai and Kia because criminals broke the windows, destroyed the steering columns, removed the ignition locks and stole Hyundai and Kia vehicles, the Chevy Camaro lawsuit doesn't blame the criminals, but instead blames General Motors for the Camaro theft.

"Defendant [GM] has taken no action to prevent or rectify the harm done to consumers." — Chevrolet Camaro key fob lawsuit

The Chevrolet Camaro key fob class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Judy Cho v. General Motors Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Kazerouni Law Group APC.