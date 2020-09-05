Range Rover Evoque Vacuum Pump Investigation Upgraded

Government investigates Land Rover Range Rover Evoques after more than 200 warranty claims.

September 5, 2020 — A Land Rover Range Rover Evoque brake vacuum pump investigation has been upgraded as federal safety regulators learned about more than 200 warranty claims related to brake problems.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation in 2018 after model year 2012-2014 Evoque drivers complained about losing the brakes.

Customers reported the Range Rover Evoque brake vacuum pumps failed and caused losses of brake power assist.

NHTSA says all the complaints and field reports involve 2012-2013 Range Rover Evoques, and 198 warranty claims relate to brake vacuum pumps in 2012-2013 Evoque SUVs. Safety regulators found just six warranty claims involving 2014 Range Rover Evoques.

The SUVs are equipped with 2-liter gasoline turbocharged direct injection (GTDI) engines that use mechanically-driven single-vane rotary vacuum pumps supplied by a company called Magna International.

The 2.0L GTDI engines and Magna vacuum pumps were used by Land Rover in the following vehicles.

2012-2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2013-2015 Land Rover LR2

2015-2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2013-2015 Jaguar XF

2017 Jaguar XE

The vacuum pump failures were caused by blockage of the orifice that supplies lubricating oil to the pumps, a problem blamed on oil sludge caused by failing to perform oil changes at the recommended intervals.

Based on results of the initial brake vacuum pump investigation, NHTSA says the upgraded investigation covers 2012-2013 Range Rover Evoque SUVs. In addition, the other Land Rover models equipped with 2-liter GTDI engines and Magna pumps will be included as peer vehicles.

