Jaguar Recalls F-PACE SUVs For Turn Signal Failures

Jaguar recalls 5,200 SUVs because of mistakes made with the tailgate-mounted tail lights.

August 3, 2022 — A Jaguar F-PACE recall involves more than 5,200 SUVs that may have the wrong tail lights installed.

The 2021-2022 Jaguar F-PACE rear turn signals may not illuminate properly, causing a violation of federal safety standards.

Jaguar performed a plant audit and found an F-PACE with the wrong tailgate-mounted tail lights installed which caused part of the rear turn signal to fail.

The automaker stopped all shipments to hold and inspect the vehicles.

An investigation was opened to determine the root cause of the problem, and engineers found the tail light problem was not limited to U.S. Jaguar vehicles only.

The assembly plant investigation also showed the tailgate tail light specification had not been followed during tailgate sub-assembly.

Jaguar says there have been no reported crashes or injuries due to the tail lights.

Jaguar F-PACE recall letters will be mailed September 16 , 2022. Jaguar dealers will replace the tail lights if needed, but concerned owners may call 800-452-4827.

Jaguar's recall reference number is H404.