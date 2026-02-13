Do Not Drive These 250,000 Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep Vehicles

— Fiat Chrysler and the government are warning customers to stop driving about 250,000 of these vehicles until the Takata airbags are replaced.
- 2003–2010 Dodge Ram
- 2004–2009 Dodge Durango
- 2005–2011 Dodge Dakota
- 2005–2008 Dodge Magnum
- 2006–2015 Dodge Charger
- 2007–2009 Chrysler Aspen
- 2008–2014 Dodge Challenger
- 2005–2015 Chrysler 300
- 2007–2016 Jeep Wrangler
- 2006–2009 Mitsubishi Raider
Some of those models have been involved in up to six Takata airbag recalls over the years and still have not been repaired. Several people have been killed in vehicles from various automakers that have issued multiple airbag recalls. Yet the vehicles were never repaired.
In one incident, a Ram 1500 passenger was killed in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 when the Takata airbag exploded. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed six airbag recall notices had been sent to the truck owner, but ignored.
Another death occurred in a Chrysler 300 even though Chrysler tried for seven years to convince the owner to repair the vehicle.
FCA tried 114 times to reach the owner who in 2018 asked FCA about the Takata airbag recall. The Chrysler owner refused to have the airbag inflator replaced, then loaned the vehicle to a relative who was killed when the Takata airbag exploded.
FCA has replaced more than 6.6 million Takata airbag inflators since the chaos began.
Visit NHTSA.gov/Recalls to see if your Chrysler vehicle is subject to a Takata airbag recall, or call FCA at 833-585-0144.