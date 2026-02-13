Do Not Drive These 250,000 Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep Vehicles

Government warns owners to stop driving several models due to exploding Takata airbags.

February 13, 2026 — Fiat Chrysler and the government are warning customers to stop driving about 250,000 of these vehicles until the Takata airbags are replaced.

2003–2010 Dodge Ram

2004–2009 Dodge Durango

2005–2011 Dodge Dakota

2005–2008 Dodge Magnum

2006–2015 Dodge Charger

2007–2009 Chrysler Aspen

2008–2014 Dodge Challenger

2005–2015 Chrysler 300

2007–2016 Jeep Wrangler

2006–2009 Mitsubishi Raider

Some of those models have been involved in up to six Takata airbag recalls over the years and still have not been repaired. Several people have been killed in vehicles from various automakers that have issued multiple airbag recalls. Yet the vehicles were never repaired.

In one incident, a Ram 1500 passenger was killed in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 when the Takata airbag exploded. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed six airbag recall notices had been sent to the truck owner, but ignored.

Another death occurred in a Chrysler 300 even though Chrysler tried for seven years to convince the owner to repair the vehicle.

FCA tried 114 times to reach the owner who in 2018 asked FCA about the Takata airbag recall. The Chrysler owner refused to have the airbag inflator replaced, then loaned the vehicle to a relative who was killed when the Takata airbag exploded.

FCA has replaced more than 6.6 million Takata airbag inflators since the chaos began.

Visit NHTSA.gov/Recalls to see if your Chrysler vehicle is subject to a Takata airbag recall, or call FCA at 833-585-0144.