Another Dodge Dart Shift Cable Recall Announced

Chrysler recalls 300,000 Dodge Darts that were also recalled in 2019 for shift cable problems.

October 16, 2025 — Another Dodge Dart shift cable recall has been announced because the cables can detach and allow the cars to roll away.

More than 300,000 model year 2013-2016 Dodge Dart cars are involved in the shift cable recall, and all cars which were "repaired" during an April 2019 Dart shift cable recall will need to be repaired again.

According to Stellantis (Fiat Chrysler), the shifter cable can detach from the transmission and prevent the Dodge Dart from shifting into PARK. In other words, a "parked" Dodge Dart really won't be parked.

In November 2024, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration noticed increased complaints about cars that had been repaired during the previous April 2019 Dodge Dart recall.

FCA was notified but didn't find any complaints about Darts that rolled away after the cars were repaired. However, NHTSA had received 34 complaints about the repairs.

Chrysler opened an investigation in June, but that same month federal safety regulators opened their own investigation into nearly 300,000 Dodge Darts. By that time NHTSA had received at least 44 complaints about Dodge Dart shift cables. And all the complaints had been filed since the 2019 recall.

Dodge Dart drivers complained the shift cable bushings wore down or the shift cables were not properly adjusted and eventually detached from the transmissions.

Chrysler has received 560 warranty claims about the Dart shift cables between October 24, 2019, to April 17, 2025.

Chrysler is working on how the Dodge Dart shift cable problems will be fixed this time. The first Dodge Dart shift cable recall letters will be mailed between November 6 and November 13, 2025, warning owners about the problem. Second recall notices will be mailed when FCA dealerships are ready to repair the Darts.

Please call 800-853-1403 if you have questions about the 2013-2016 Dodge Dart shifter cable recall.