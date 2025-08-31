Backup Camera Recall Affects 220,000 Dodge and Ram Vehicles

Ram ProMaster and Dodge Journey rearview cameras need to be replaced by dealers.

August 31, 2025 — Fiat Chrysler has backup camera problems in 2019-2021 Ram ProMaster and 2019-2020 Dodge Journey vehicles.

A recall of about 220,000 of those vehicles has been announced because the rearview camera images may fail to display. A driver may see a blank, black, blue or inverted screen instead of the rearview image.

Chrysler blames the problem on cracks in the backup camera microprocessor.

Federal safety standard No. 571.111 S6.2.6 requires the vehicle's rear visibility system default to the rearview image being visible for "field of view" and "image size" at the "beginning of each backing event."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a backup camera failure investigation in February 2024 into more than 226,000 Dodge Journey SUV. NHTSA had received complaints about 2018-2020 Dodge Journey backup camera screens that appeared black, upside down, blurred or the screens flashed.

The government found an increase of complaints and rearview camera warranty claims beginning in July 2019.

Interim FCA backup camera recall letters will be mailed between September 30 and October 2025. Final rearview camera recall notices will be mailed once Chrysler dealers have the new replacement cameras that will be installed in all the vehicles.

Ram ProMaster and Dodge Journey owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to backup camera recall number 59C.