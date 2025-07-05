Dodge Dart Shift Cable Bushing Recall Investigated

Dodge Dart recall was issued in 2019 for gear shift bushings that failed, allowed cables to detach.

July 4, 2025 — An April 2019 Dodge Dart recall for defective gear shift cable bushings may not have repaired the cars.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a federal probe of the 2013-2016 Dodge Dart recall of nearly 300,000 cars equipped with 6-speed automatic transmissions.

The previous Dodge Dart recall was announced because the shift cable bushings were failing and allowing the cables to detach from the transmissions.

The gear shifter could be moved like normal, but the transmission wouldn't change gears. This could be a real problem when a Dart driver believed the transmission was in PARK because the gear shifter indicated it was.

FCA said the problem could occur at any time when a driver selected a new gear, including PARK. But Chrysler said a driver could easily be fooled by thinking the transmission was in PARK when it wasn't.

A Dodge Dart could easily roll away because the transmission isn't in PARK, but a driver should receive “vehicle not in PARK” and “door ajar” warning lights and an audible chime will also sound.

Fiat Chrysler said the shift cable bushings were wearing out on the transmission end of the shift cables, so dealers replaced the bushings with new stronger parts. The new shift cable bushings were supposed to prevent deterioration from chemicals, oils and solvents.

NHTSA has opened this investigation of the Dodge Dart shifter cable bushing recall because at least 44 complaints have been filed by Dart owners since the 2019 recall was issued. Dodge Dart drivers complain the shift cable bushings wore down, and in some cases the shift cables were not properly adjusted and detached from the transmissions.

In every case, the car had been repaired under the 2019 recall.

NHTSA has opened this "recall query" to determine just how effective the Dodge Dart shift cable bushing repairs were and if another Dart recall is necessary.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Dodge Dart shifter cable bushing recall investigation.