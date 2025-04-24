Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet Recalled Over Backup Cameras

Chrysler recalls 48,000 vehicles because the rearview camera images may not display.

April 24, 2025 — Fiat Chrysler has recalled 2023-2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet vehicles because the rearview camera images may not appear.

More than 48,000 vehicles are affected by the recall which is blamed on the display modules.

FCA discovered the problem in Europe and opened an investigation in March 2024.

"Suspect vehicles have cold soldering on a voltage regulator and/or a software defect within the microprocessor which may result in the vehicle not displaying the rearview image during a backing event." — Chrysler

FCA dealers will update the software or replace the radio once recall letters are mailed June 4, 2025.

Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number 13C or 38C.