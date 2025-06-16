Dodge Charger EV Recall Issued Over Missing Sounds

Chrysler recalls 8,400 Dodge Charger electric vehicles because the external sound amplifiers fail.

June 16, 2025 — A Dodge Charger EV recall involves about 8,400 cars to repair problems with the external sound amplifiers.

The recall includes 2024-2025 Dodge Charger electric vehicles that must emit exterior sounds since there are no gasoline engine sounds.

Fiat Chrysler didn't announce many details, but the Charger EV sound amplifier may be missing software which leaves the sound speakers dead. This can be a serious silence for any pedestrians near the cars.

In addition, the missing sounds violate federal safety standards for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Chrysler opened an investigation in April after reports of 2024-2025 Dodge Charger EVs losing their external sounds. By the middle of May engineers had traced the problem to amplifier software.

FCA dealers will inspect and update the Dodge Charger EV amplifier software after recall letters are mailed July 10, 2025.

Dodge Charger EV owners with questions may call 800-853-1403 and ask about sound amplifier recall number 44C.