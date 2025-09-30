Dodge Journey Backup Camera Recall Shuts Down Investigation

Rearview camera failures include black screens, blurred screens and upside down pictures.

September 30, 2025 — A Dodge Journey investigation into backup camera failures has been closed after Fiat Chrysler issued a Dodge Journey backup camera recall.

In February 2024, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a Dodge Journey backup camera investigation which involved about 226,000 SUVs.

Owners of 2019-2020 Dodge Journeys complained about multiple problems with the rearview cameras. Customers complained about blurred images on the display, upside down images, completely black screens, and the camera screens even flashed.

NHTSA looked at camera warranty claims and found the highest warranty claims involved vehicles built in 2019 and 2020. The warranty reports were nearly double those SUVs that were built in 2017 and 2018. All of this occurred after a new camera part number was introduced.

Chrysler then opened an internal investigation into backup camera failures in 2019-2020 Dodge Journey and 2019-2021 Ram Promaster vans. The decision was made to recall the vehicles after Chrysler found a damaged backup camera microprocessor caused the camera problems.

The automaker told owners the backup cameras would be replaced with updated parts, convincing safety regulators to close their Dodge Journey investigation.