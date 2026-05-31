Passenger Seat Weight Sensor Problems Cause Honda Recall

About 100,000 Acura and Honda vehicles may have front passenger seat weight sensors that crack.

May 31, 2026 — Honda has recalled about 100,000 Acura and Honda models for a dangerous problem.

The front passenger seat weight sensors may crack and short circuit which can cause the airbags to deploy unintentionally during a crash in these models.

2018-2021, 2023 Acura TLX

2019-2024 Acura RDX

2017-2020, 2022-2026 Acura MDX

2017-2021, 2023, 2025 Honda Ridgeline

2017-2022 Honda Pilot

2019-2021 Honda Passport

2018-2026 Honda Odyssey

2019-2022 Honda Insight

2019-2021 Honda HR-V

2018-2020 Honda Fit

2020-2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2017-2022 Honda CR-V

2017-2018, 2021 Honda Civic Type R

2017-2021 Honda Civic hatchback

2016-2020 Honda Civic coupe

2016-2022 Honda Civic

2017-2022 Honda Accord Hybrid

2016-2022 Honda Accord

The recall is an expansion of a 2024 recall for the same problem.

According to Honda:

"A capacitor in the printed circuit board of the front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and lead to an internal short circuit from the exposure to environmental humidity."

In certain crashes the airbags shouldn't deploy, but in the recalled vehicles the front passenger frontal and knee airbags may deploy despite the presence of certain occupants (infant in child seat, child, or smaller adult). In those conditions the airbags should be suppressed because they may cause more harm than good.

Honda determined the entire problem began with a natural disaster.

"The defect cause was due to a natural disaster at the manufacturing plant of a tier-2 supplier, the tier-1 supplier temporarily changed the base material in the printed circuit board of the seat weight sensor, which was not sufficiently verified for its intended use. The alternative base material could allow additional strain to the printed circuit board that can lead to a capacitor cracking and an internal short circuit."

As of May 14, 2026, Honda had received 228 warranty claims but no crash or injury reports in the U.S. from February 4, 2021, through October 30, 2025.

Honda dealers need to replace the front passenger seat weight sensors once recall letters are mailed beginning July 6, 2026.

Owners may contact Honda's customer service at 888-234-2138, but Honda has many numbers for this recall: BOL, WO9, OOA, WOM, XOH, NOC, POD, BOE, UOF, POB, EOG, AOI, QO8, TOJ, DO7, and SOK.