Toyota Sienna Seat Rail Recall Failed, Alleges Lawsuit

Ohio and South Carolina class action lawsuit says 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrids are defective.

May 3, 2026 — A Toyota Sienna class action lawsuit alleges a recall for defective second-row seat rails has taken much too long.

The lawsuit involves model year 2025 Toyota Sienna minivans that were recalled in October 2025.

Currently the class action includes all Ohio and South Carolina entities or persons who purchased or leased a 2025 Toyota Sienna minivan built between January 14, 2025, and July 24, 2025.

The Toyota Sienna Seat Rail Recall

It should be noted all 2025 Toyota Sienna minivans are hybrids. The October 2025 seat rail recall involved about 54,600 hybrid minivans in the U.S.

According to documents related to the Sienna seat rail recall:

"The subject vehicles contain second-row seats that are mounted on seat rails that may have been improperly welded. If these seats are occupied during certain high-speed collisions, the seat may lose structural integrity, increasing the risk of injury."

In addition, minivan owners were warned not to use the second-row seats.

"Toyota recommends no one sit in or use a child restraint in the second-row seats while the vehicle is moving until the remedy is performed on the vehicle."

Toyota said it had not received any warranty, crash or injury reports in the U.S.

Interim recall letters were mailed December 4, 2025, to warn customers about the recall, but owners were not told when recall repairs would be available. This is due to Toyota collecting new seat rails for 54,600 vehicles then getting those parts to dealerships.

The automaker told customers the second-row seat rails would be replaced with properly welded seat rails. Minivan owners were also informed loaner vehicles and alternative transportation were available.

But the class action lawsuit, filed April 1, says not a single Sienna second-row seat rail has been replaced yet.

Several 2025 Sienna owners have filed complaints with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about how long it is taking to replace the seat rails, similar to this 2025 Sienna Hybrid owner.

“Toyota has instructed owners not to use the second-row seats until a repair becomes available. I am a parent of three children, including an infant who requires a rear-facing car seat. Without the ability to use the second-row seats, the vehicle is unusable for my family. As of today, the vehicle has been out of service for over 80 days, and Toyota has confirmed that there is still no repair remedy available and no timeline for resolution."

Toyota has provided loaner vehicles while waiting for seat rail replacements, but the above owner complains the loaner vehicle isn't working out.

"I have been provided with a temporary Toyota RAV4, which is not comparable to a three-row family vehicle and does not accommodate my family’s needs. I continue to make monthly payments of approximately 900 through Toyota Financial Services for a vehicle that I am unable to use."

The 2025 Toyota Sienna class action lawsuit was filed by South Carolina plaintiff Adam Hamblin and Ohio plaintiff Juliet Kelsten.

The Toyota Sienna class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of California: Hamblin, et al., v. Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A. et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lemberg Law, LLC.