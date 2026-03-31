Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrids Have Pedestrian Alert Problems

About 83,000 hybrids may have trouble with the pedestrian alerts when backing up.

March 31, 2026 — Toyota has recalled about 83,000 Corolla Cross Hybrids because of problems with the pedestrian sound alerts.

The recall includes 2023-2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

The hybrid vehicles should emit sounds to alert pedestrians in close proximity, but the Corolla Cross Hybrids are not loud enough when operating in REVERSE.

Toyota didn't go into details and the government hasn't issued any information, but Toyota did say dealers need to update software relating to the pedestrian sound alert systems.

About 9,000 of the hybrid vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Owners of 2023-2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles should watch for recall letters by the end of May 2026.

Toyota owners with questions should call 800-331-4331.