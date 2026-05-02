VW Recalls 75,000 Taos SUVs Over Fuel Pressure Sensors

Crash test of 2025 Volkswagen Taos in Canada showed a problem that could cause fires.

May 2, 2026 — Volkswagen has recalled more than 75,000 Taos SUVs because the fuel pressure sensors may separate from the fuel tanks in rear-end collisions.

The 2025-2026 VW Taos recall involves nearly 37,000 SUVs in Canada and 38,710 in the U.S.

The problem is simple. Volkswagen says the fuel tank pressure sensor wiring harnesses in the 2025-2026 Taos vehicles are too short.

Fuel will leak if the fuel pressure sensor dislodges or detaches from the fuel tank, increasing the chance of a fire in a crash.

The problem was discovered during a 2025 Volkswagen Taos crash test conducted by Canadian regulators with Transport Canada when the vehicle failed the test. VW was notified and its engineers went to work to find the root cause.

VW believes fuel sensor movement and wire tension caused the crash test failure. However, Volkswagen hasn't received any reports about warranty claims, crashes, injuries or fires.

VW Taos recall letters should be mailed June 19, 2026, then Volkswagen dealers will install fuel pressure sensor wiring harness extensions.

Taos owners may call 800-893-5298 and refer to recall number 97TH.