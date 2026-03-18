Volkswagen Jetta Recall Issued After Engine Compartment Fires

VW recalls 61,000 Jettas after fires occurred from loose transmission ground wires.

March 17, 2026 — More than 61,400 Volkswagen Jettas are recalled because the transmission ground wires may not be properly connected.

The recall involves 2025-2026 Jetta cars that could possibly catch fire if the loose transmission ground wires cause open electrical circuits.

A loose transmission ground wire can cause an excessive electrical current draw and fire because it's the oil pressure unit that is affected. And VW says engine compartment fires have already occurred.

Volkswagen first learned of the loose ground wires in December 2025 when two incidents were reported.

The automaker is not aware of any crashes or injuries, but there are three confirmed engine compartment fires and three confirmed incidents of wiring and connectors melting. There is also another claim not yet confirmed but thought to be related to the loose transmission ground wire.

All six melting and fire reports came from the U.S. and Canada.

About 13,300 Jettas are recalled in Canada.

Volkswagen Jetta recall letters should be mailed May 8, 2026, and dealers will repair the transmission ground wires.

Jetta owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 and ask about transmission ground wire recall number 97TC.