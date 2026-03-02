VW 2.0-Liter TSI Engine Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

EA888 engines in Audi and Volkswagen models allegedly have defective piston rings.

March 2, 2026 — An Audi and Volkswagen class action lawsuit alleges these vehicles are defective because they are equipped with 2.0-liter TSI engines.

2018-2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018-2023 Volkswagen Atlas

2018-2022 Volkswagen Passat

2018-2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2018-present Audi Q3

2018-present Audi Q5

2018-present Audi Q7

The EA888 2.0-liter TSI engines purportedly consume too much oil because of defective piston rings. And the Audi and VW vehicles have supposedly lost their values because of the piston rings and other problems.

Alabama plaintiff Lauren Reece was driving her 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan in June 2025 when the vehicle had about 49,226 miles on it. The check engine light illuminated and the Tiguan was running rough and failing to accelerate past 40 mph.

An oil change shop found an oil leak and refilled the oil, and the next day a repair shop said her Tiguan had a cracked oil pan, a failed PCV valve and a failed upper timing cover and seal.

The plaintiff complains her VW Tiguan was "nominally repaired" but is still defective, even though she doesn't claim the vehicle has experienced any further problems. She complains the failed components were only replaced with equally defective Volkswagen parts.

The plaintiff also claims her Tiguan is now worth less because it needed repairs.

Alabama plaintiff Margaret Ponder complains her 2021 Volkswagen Atlas had problems with it when it had 62,000 miles on the odometer in July 2025.

Her Volkswagen Atlas was diagnosed with an oil leak from the upper timing cover, a failed PCV valve and a failed N80 valve. Everything was repaired but she complains her vehicle is still defective.

Massachusetts plaintiff Diana Ferrara owns a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas. She complains her vehicle uses too much oil and she must add oil between scheduled oil changes.

Texas plaintiff Loretta Moutra leased a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan in January 2019 which has allegedly leaked oil from the beginning. She ended her lease and in April 2022 she leased a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan that also suffered oil leaks, so she ended that lease in January 2024.

The plaintiff says she currently owns a 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.

According to the class action, the piston rings don't have enough tension which allows oil to pass into the combustion chamber. There it burns and creates a buildup of carbon that damages the PCV and causes it to stick. The lawsuit asserts too much pressure is in the crankcase which damages the seals and gaskets.

The VW lawsuit also says other components are damaged, including the valve cover, timing chain seals and gaskets, and the plastic oil pan cover at the bottom of the vehicle.

Oil leaks and excessive oil consumption are the result when the seals and gaskets fail. However, the plaintiffs also complain the spark plugs foul which leaves the engine unable to run properly.

And taking a vehicle to a dealership is allegedly a waste of time because the plaintiffs complain dealers refuse to honor the warranties.

The Audi and Volkswagen 2.0-liter TSI engine lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Reece, et al., v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody Agnello, P.C., and Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C.