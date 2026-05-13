ACDelco GMW DOT 3 Brake and Clutch Fluid Recall

General Motors says certain bottles of brake and clutch fluid may be contaminated.

May 12, 2026 — If you have purchased certain bottles of ACDelco GMW DOT 3 brake and clutch fluid you may want to reconsider using it.

That opinion comes from General Motors, at least if the bottle is labeled with lot number 01977 091222, manufactured in 2022.

GM says the brake fluid may contain visible sediment, but the supplier hasn't been able to determine exactly where it came from. However, GM believes the visible sediment is a "precipitate from two additives in the brake fluid."

More than 40,000 bottles are recalled because braking performance can be affected with contaminated brake fluid.

The details following GM's investigation:

"Supplier analysis indicates that the visible precipitates observed in the test sample are formed by two additives in the brake fluid and are not outside contamination. If present during the manufacturing or bottling process, these precipitates are filtered out of the brake fluid. The cause of the observed precipitates in the tested sample is unknown."

A third-party test lab discovered the problem in June 2024 which caused GM to open an investigation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also got involved and learned GM had received no warranty claims.

General Motors will reimburse dealers and purchasers of the ACDelco GMW DOT 3 brake and clutch fluid with lot number 01977 091222.

You can call 866-467-9700 if you have a bottle of the fluid and refer to recall number N262552830.